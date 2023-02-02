News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN bypoll: AIADMK factions face off, BJP delays decision

TN bypoll: AIADMK factions face off, BJP delays decision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 02, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Confusion continues to prevail among the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions on whom the Bharatiya Janata Party would support in the February 27 Erode East by-poll.

Though the BJP could have ended the suspense much earlier, its decision to wait till the AIADMK factions arrive at a consensus had only spilt the faction war to an all time low with both K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam announcing their respective candidates -- K S Thennarasu and Senthil Murugan -- on Wednesday.

Both the factions are contending for the party's Two Leaves symbol now.

Asked if both the AIADMK camps were attempting to pressure the BJP to support their respective candidate, Panneerselvam said there was time till February 7, the last date for filing of nominations, for the BJP to respond.

"You can't force a party to support. We didn't get the official confirmation yet from the BJP leaders," Pannneerselvam said.

 

The rival AIADMK camp under Palaniswami too attempted to exert pressure on the BJP by putting up a banner at its election office proclaiming itself as National Democratic Progressive Alliance and retracting its decision rectifying the words on the banner as National Democratic Alliance on the same day on Wednesday.

"You should ask them why the NDPA changed to NDA in the banner within six hours," BJP State chief K Annamalai said late Wednesday night.

"Our alliance is NDA. This is clear. Senior leaders from the AIADMK had called me and clarified that there has been a printing mistake," Annamalai said, when asked about the alliance issue figuring on AIADMK's official banner.

The opposition AIADMK's discomfiture is likely to work in favour of the ruling DMK-backed Congress candidate, E V K S Elangovan, in the by-election.

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, whom Palaniswami and Panneerselvam expelled from the AIADMK, is hectically campaigning for his party candidate Shiva Prasanth, who is contesting on the pressure cooker symbol.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
OPS, EPS factions announce TN bypoll candidates
OPS, EPS factions announce TN bypoll candidates
'OPS is standing alone as an orphan'
'OPS is standing alone as an orphan'
Will EPS Reign Supreme in AIADMK?
Will EPS Reign Supreme in AIADMK?
'Australia will beat India in Test series if...'
'Australia will beat India in Test series if...'
'Main Shah Rukh Khan Nahi Hoon'
'Main Shah Rukh Khan Nahi Hoon'
How Pandya helped Gill during his record-breaking ton!
How Pandya helped Gill during his record-breaking ton!
New tax regime 'sweetened' to benefit taxpayers: CBDT
New tax regime 'sweetened' to benefit taxpayers: CBDT
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'The time has come for a single leader'

'The time has come for a single leader'

OPS Weakens AIADMK By Backing Sasikala

OPS Weakens AIADMK By Backing Sasikala

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances