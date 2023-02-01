OPS, EPS factions announce TN bypoll candidates, who will blink first?

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, heading the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam faction, on Wednesday announced his party's candidate for the February 27 by-election to Erode East assembly constituency.

IMAGE: Former Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference over Erode (East) assembly by-poll in Chennai, January 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hours after former chief minister K Palaniswami, leading the dominant faction, named former legislator KS Thennarasu as the AIADMK candidate, his estranged colleague Panneerselvam convened a press conference and announced his nominee -- Senthil Murugan.

Asked about the confusion his decision in contesting against another AIADMK candidate would create, Panneerselvam replied that his group was the real AIADMK. "I am still the coordinator of AIADMK and our candidate will get the 'two leaves' symbol," he claimed.

However, in the event of the Bharatiya Janata Party deciding to contest, his candidate would withdraw from the race, he said.