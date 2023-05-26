News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN BJP worker booked for quarrelling with hijab-clad doctor

TN BJP worker booked for quarrelling with hijab-clad doctor

Source: PTI
May 26, 2023 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was booked on Friday for allegedly picking up a quarrel with a hijab-clad woman doctor over not wearing the white coat at a primary health centre in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police registered three cases against party functionary Bhuvaneswar Ram, who hails from Thirupoondi in the district, for questioning the woman doctor for wearing hijab during duty hours but not donning the white coat. He was heard questioning her credentials in a video of the incident that went viral.

 

The incident took place inside the Thirupoondi primary health centre in the southern district on May 24 night.

"I doubt if you are really a doctor. Why are you not in uniform, why are you wearing a hijab?" he could be heard asking the doctor in the video.

Nursing staff at the PHC, who came to the rescue of the duty doctor, also put out a video of Ram picking up a fight with the doctor.

The BJP worker had taken one Subramanian, who complained of discomfort, to the PHC for treatment but when he saw the night duty doctor clad in hijab, he started quarrelling with her, the police said.

A senior police official told PTI that three cases under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) were registered against Ram and a search is underway to trace and arrest him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC seeks report on radical outfits behind hijab row
HC seeks report on radical outfits behind hijab row
SC split verdict in K'taka hijab ban, case goes to CJI
SC split verdict in K'taka hijab ban, case goes to CJI
Girls with hijab not allowed for K'taka 10th exams
Girls with hijab not allowed for K'taka 10th exams
'Dhoni can turn someone else's trash into treasure'
'Dhoni can turn someone else's trash into treasure'
Court grants NOC for passport to Rahul for 3 years
Court grants NOC for passport to Rahul for 3 years
48 Hours In Chandigarh
48 Hours In Chandigarh
Margin expansion ahead for Colgate-Palmolive
Margin expansion ahead for Colgate-Palmolive
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Karnataka to review hijab ban, anti-conversion law

Karnataka to review hijab ban, anti-conversion law

Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances