Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

The following is the chronology of events in the hijab ban case:

January 1, 2022: Some Muslim students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

Students barred from classroom start protest against college administration.

January 26: Karnataka government sets up expert committee to resolve issue.

January 31: Student moves HC against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is a Fundamental Right guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

February 5: Karnataka government imposes ban on hijab in classrooms.

February 8: Clash breaks out among the students from two communities in Udupi district college.

Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga to restricts public gatherings after protests turned violent.

Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for a few days.

February 10: Karnataka HC passes interim order saying colleges in state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending.

February 11: Petitions filed before SC against HC directives in interim order.

March 15: Karnataka HC rules hijab not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state government's ban on wearing headscarf in educational institutions.

HC verdict challenged before Supreme Court hours after the judgment.

July 13: SC agrees to hear petitions filed against the Karnataka HC's verdict.

September 22: SC reserves verdict on pleas.

October 13: SC delivers split verdict on hijab ban, directs placing appeals against Karnataka HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench.