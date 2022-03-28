News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Girls with hijab not allowed to take Karnataka 10th std exams

Girls with hijab not allowed to take Karnataka 10th std exams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 28, 2022 22:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A few Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent high court verdict.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, a majority of Muslim students chose to write the exam without hijab, saying that the exam was more important for them than wearing the headscarf in exam halls, sources said.

Authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab.

 

A similar scene was witnessed in a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams.

In Bengaluru, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty.

The full bench of Karnataka high court had recently ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule.

The Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone has to follow the High Court ruling or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, over 8.69 lakh students had enrolled for the exam but 20,994 students did not turn up. Last year, the absentees were only 3,769.

Last year, the attendance was 99.54 per cent, which came down to 97.59 per cent this year.

Among the 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.11 lakh were fresh candidates, 35,509 were private fresh ones and 1,701 were repeaters.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the exam took place smoothly in the state.

“After two years, full-scale SSLC exams took place. Children came to the exam centres excited and wrote the exam. Parents too happily sent their children to write the exam while teachers too were happy to conduct the exam,” Nagesh said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict
Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict
No 10th std exams for students with hijab: Karnataka
No 10th std exams for students with hijab: Karnataka
Girl in hijab offers namaz in MP college, probe ordered
Girl in hijab offers namaz in MP college, probe ordered
Poonawalla Fincorp: Sebi removes ban on 8 entities
Poonawalla Fincorp: Sebi removes ban on 8 entities
Allegations made in NCLT untruthful: Max Group chief
Allegations made in NCLT untruthful: Max Group chief
Muslims will never outnumber Hindus: Ex-CEC Quraishi
Muslims will never outnumber Hindus: Ex-CEC Quraishi
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Guj Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Guj Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Muslims shut shops in K'taka against hijab verdict

Muslims shut shops in K'taka against hijab verdict

Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'

Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances