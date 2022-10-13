SC delivers split verdict in Karnataka hijab ban, case goes to CJI

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka high court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

IMAGE: Women stage a protest against the hijab ban imposed in the few colleges in Karnataka. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeals against the high court verdict, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.