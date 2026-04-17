Why Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'Breaking India'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely criticises the BJP's Delimitation Bill, alleging it's a ploy to divide India and increase the BJP's power in Parliament.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP's Delimitation Bill aims to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850, potentially dividing the country.

Banerjee claims the BJP is using the women's reservation bill as a front for the Delimitation Bill.

The TMC chief accuses the BJP of misusing central agencies for political vendetta and targeting TMC party offices.

Banerjee criticises PM Modi's claims about the lack of development in North Bengal, citing significant investments by her government.

Banerjee questions the BJP's job creation record and accuses the Centre of selling off central PSUs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was using the proposed amendment to the women's quota law in Parliament as a front for the Delimitation Bill that would "break the country into pieces".

The TMC will fight this Central government's move at every step, she asserted at her party's poll rally here.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law, along with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to the Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats will also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Banerjee's Allegations Against The BJP

Opposing the Centre's move, Banerjee alleged that "the BJP brought the Delimitation Bill while keeping the women's reservation bill at the front".

"The BJP is trying to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to nearly 850 through the Delimitation Bill. It will break the country into pieces," the TMC supremo said.

Accusing the NDA government at the Centre of resorting to "illegality" in introducing the bills, Banerjee said, "As a former MP, I know that without a two-thirds majority, a Constitution Amendment bill cannot be passed."

The TMC chief informed the gathering at the Cooch Behar rally that she has been informed by her MPs that an attempt was being made to pass the Bills with a simple majority.

Maintaining that her party already has 37 per cent women MPs, she asked the BJP to emulate this and ensure its women candidates win this state assembly election.

"After winning in Bengal, we will bring down their government in Delhi," the TMC chief asserted.

Criticism Of Modi's Development Claims

Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak the truth about the development of north Bengal at a BJP rally last week.

"The prime minister said nothing was done for the development of north Bengal. But we spent Rs 1.72 lakh crore on the development of the region," Banerjee said and asked Modi to cross-check data before making such remarks.

Seeking to remind people of the firing by central forces during the 2021 assembly elections at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district that claimed four lives during a clash on poll day there, Banerjee said she had rushed to the aid of the affected people.

Accusations Of Misusing Central Agencies

Stating that she was "fighting the BJP's might alone", the TMC chief accused the saffron party of misusing central agencies. "But ballots and not bullets work in a democracy," Banerjee said.

Alleging that CAA was being introduced under the garb of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she claimed that the legitimate residents of Bengal were being branded as "infiltrators".

Over 90 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

Claiming that migrant workers from Bengal are taken in by other states owing to their skills and not as a charity, the TMC chief said that 1.5 crore people from other states work in Bengal, "but we do not commit any atrocity against them".

Banerjee's Questions For The Prime Minister

Addressing the rally, Banerjee said she wants to ask Prime Minister Modi three questions.

"Before coming to power, you promised jobs to two crore people. Have you given jobs to even one person in the last 12 years? Has anyone got the promised Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts? Could you recover any black money as was envisaged during the demonetisation of high-value notes in 2016?" she posed.

Banerjee claimed that as the railway minister, she had done a lot of development work and introduced new lines in north Bengal.

Claiming that in 12 years, the BJP government at the Centre should have provided 24 crore jobs, the TMC chief alleged that the Centre has sold off central PSUs in the coal, telecom and civil aviation sectors.

Banerjee alleged that TMC party offices and its candidates' residences were being raided for "political vendetta".

"Raids on my plane are being planned, and my security officers are also being raided," the chief minister claimed and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies instead of fighting the TMC politically.

The Delimitation Bill, if passed, could significantly alter the political landscape by changing the number of parliamentary constituencies. Any increase in seats could affect the representation of various states and potentially shift the balance of power in the Lok Sabha. The Election Commission of India would oversee the delimitation process based on census data.