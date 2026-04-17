Why Mamata Banerjee Opposes The Delimitation Bill

Mamata Banerjee fiercely opposes the Delimitation Bill, claiming it's a BJP tactic to divide India under the guise of women's reservation, and vows to fight the move.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges the Delimitation Bill is a BJP ploy to divide India.

Banerjee claims the BJP is using the women's quota law amendment as a front.

The Delimitation Bill aims to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850.

Banerjee asserts her party will fight the bill at every step.

She also refuted PM Modi's claims about lack of development in North Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was using the proposed amendment to the women's quota law in Parliament as a front for the Delimitation Bill that would "break the country into pieces".

The TMC will fight this Central government's move at every step, she asserted at her party's poll rally here.

Understanding The Delimitation Bill Controversy

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law, along with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, to implement the proposed amended women's quota law, in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to the Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats will also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Banerjee's Strong Opposition To The Bill

Opposing the Centre's move, Banerjee alleged that "the BJP brought the Delimitation Bill while keeping the women's reservation bill at the front".

"The BJP is trying to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to nearly 850 through the Delimitation Bill. It will break the country into pieces," the TMC supremo said.

Countering Modi's Claims On North Bengal Development

She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not speaking the truth about the development of north Bengal at a BJP rally last week.

"The prime minister said nothing was done for the development of north Bengal. But we spent Rs 1.72 lakh crore on the development of the region," Banerjee said and asked Modi to cross-check data before making such remarks.

The Delimitation Commission's recommendations are typically binding, but can be challenged in court. Any increase in Lok Sabha seats would likely change the political landscape and influence the allocation of resources to different states. The TMC's strong opposition signals potential disruptions in Parliament.