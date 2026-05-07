Shivraj Chouhan Condemns Murder Of BJP Leader's Assistant

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly condemns the killing of a BJP leader's aide in West Bengal, blaming the Trinamool Congress for the escalating violence and vowing justice.

Key Points Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath.

Chouhan accused the Trinamool Congress of resorting to violence after their electoral defeat in West Bengal.

The Union Agriculture Minister asserted the BJP's commitment to building a violence-free and developed Bengal under Narendra Modi's leadership.

Chouhan emphasised that no criminal involved in the 'heinous act' will be spared.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism and Naxalism, ensuring a secure and developed India.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday condemned the killing of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, saying the Trinamool Congress had become "rattled" after its electoral defeat in West Bengal.

Adhikari's executive assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Chouhan Accuses TMC of Violence

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Lucknow, Chouhan said violence has no place in democracy and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of resorting to violent means.

"TMC and Mamata Banerjee have become rattled after their crushing defeat. There is no place for violence in democracy, but the Trinamool Congress has resorted to violence," he said.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the personal assistant of our leader Suvendu Adhikari was riddled with bullets in this manner," the Union Agriculture Minister said.

BJP's Commitment to a Violence-Free Bengal

He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's objective is to build a violence-free, fear-free and developed Bengal.

"Whoever has committed this heinous act and murder, no criminal will be spared. Such incidents are not only tragic but shameful in a democracy. Bengal will become both secure and developed," Chouhan said.

Government's Stance on Security

Responding to another question on the completion of one year of Operation Sindoor, Chouhan said the government fulfils what it promises.

"Anyone who dares to cast an evil eye on India or Indian citizens will not be tolerated. Terrorism is moving towards elimination, Naxalism is moving towards elimination, and under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is progressing towards becoming secure, fear-free and developed," he added.