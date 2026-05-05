Ex-TMC Councillor Attacked In Howrah After Bengal Election

A former Trinamool Congress councillor was allegedly assaulted in Howrah, West Bengal, amidst escalating post-election violence following the BJP's victory in the state assembly elections.

Key Points Former TMC councillor Shyamal Mitra was allegedly assaulted in Howrah, West Bengal.

The assault occurred after an altercation, prompting a police investigation.

The incident follows the BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Reports of arson and vandalism at TMC offices have emerged across West Bengal.

A former Trinamool Congress councillor was allegedly assaulted by miscreants in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Details of the Assault on TMC Leader

Shyamal Mitra, a former councillor of Ward No. 26 and a local TMC leader, was reportedly attacked following an altercation, they said.

Mitra has been provided medical attention, a police officer said.

"We have started an investigation into the incident. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Post-Election Violence in West Bengal

The development comes a day after the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Incidents of arson and vandalism at offices of the TMC were reported across West Bengal on Monday, as BJP workers celebrated the landslide victory in the state.

Police said TMC offices in Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba, in Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar in the suburbs, and in Howrah and Baharampur in the districts were vandalised by mobs since Monday afternoon.

An Election Commission official said strict action will be taken against those involved in the rampage and assault, and reports have been sought from the local police to initiate follow-up action.