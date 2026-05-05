HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ex-TMC Councillor Attacked In Howrah After Bengal Election

Ex-TMC Councillor Attacked In Howrah After Bengal Election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 19:49 IST

x

A former Trinamool Congress councillor was allegedly assaulted in Howrah, West Bengal, amidst escalating post-election violence following the BJP's victory in the state assembly elections.

Key Points

  • Former TMC councillor Shyamal Mitra was allegedly assaulted in Howrah, West Bengal.
  • The assault occurred after an altercation, prompting a police investigation.
  • The incident follows the BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.
  • Reports of arson and vandalism at TMC offices have emerged across West Bengal.

A former Trinamool Congress councillor was allegedly assaulted by miscreants in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Details of the Assault on TMC Leader

Shyamal Mitra, a former councillor of Ward No. 26 and a local TMC leader, was reportedly attacked following an altercation, they said.

 

Mitra has been provided medical attention, a police officer said.

"We have started an investigation into the incident. Necessary action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

Post-Election Violence in West Bengal

The development comes a day after the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Incidents of arson and vandalism at offices of the TMC were reported across West Bengal on Monday, as BJP workers celebrated the landslide victory in the state.

Police said TMC offices in Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba, in Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar in the suburbs, and in Howrah and Baharampur in the districts were vandalised by mobs since Monday afternoon.

An Election Commission official said strict action will be taken against those involved in the rampage and assault, and reports have been sought from the local police to initiate follow-up action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Complaint against Roopa Ganguly for 'pushing' TMC worker
Complaint against Roopa Ganguly for 'pushing' TMC worker
2 TMC candidates claim assault by BJP men; saffron party denies
2 TMC candidates claim assault by BJP men; saffron party denies
BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC
BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC
Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA
Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA
From arson to clashes, post-election unrest spreads in West Bengal
From arson to clashes, post-election unrest spreads in West Bengal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning1:31

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens after BJP's huge Bengal win3:35

Asansol Durga temple, shut for several years, reopens...

Kedarnath Dham Faces Heavy Snowfall, Devotees Stand Firm in Faith1:04

Kedarnath Dham Faces Heavy Snowfall, Devotees Stand Firm...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO