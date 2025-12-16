HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Marked dead in SIR, TMC councillor demands his last rites

Marked dead in SIR, TMC councillor demands his last rites

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 21:40 IST

x

A Trinamool Congress councillor on Tuesday walked into a crematorium near Kolkata and demanded that his last rites be performed, claiming that the Election Commission listed him among the 'dead' in the draft electoral rolls.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A booth-wise list of the deceased and migrated voters was released ahead of West Bengal's draft electoral rolls earlier in the day.

Surya Dey, the TMC councillor of Dankuni Municipality's Ward 18, said that while checking the lists linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, he claimed his name figured among the 'dead', though he had filled and submitted his enumeration form to the booth-level officer.

"Since the Commission has declared me dead, it should complete the process," Dey told reporters as he walked into Kalipur crematorium, flanked by supporters. "Let the officials come and cremate me."

 

He called this administrative absurdity with serious consequences.

"I am an elected public representative. If I can be shown dead on paper while I am very much alive, imagine what can happen to ordinary voters," he said.

He held Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responsible for what he termed a 'conspiracy' behind the deletion.

Dey asserted he had complied with every procedural requirement under the SIR, submitting forms and documents during the enumeration drive.

"Despite that, I have been struck off. This is not a clerical error; this is dangerous," he alleged.

The episode quickly travelled from the crematorium to social media.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, in a Facebook post, said, "Dankuni Municipality Ward 18 councillor Surya Dey, resident of Chanditala Assembly constituency. Serial number 40, Booth number 226. According to the voter list on Tuesday, he is dead. Is this SIR or a farce?"

The Election Commission has not responded to the specific allegation.

The incident comes on a politically charged day, with the EC on Tuesday publishing West Bengal's draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision exercise, deleting over 58 lakh names on grounds ranging from death and migration to duplication and non-submission of enumeration forms.

According to official data, 58,20,898 names were excluded, reducing the electorate from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore after the SIR process conducted between November 4 and December 11.

The deletions have affected several high-profile assembly segments and sharpened political fault lines, setting the stage for the contentious verification and hearing phase ahead of state elections due early next year.

Standing at the crematorium, the TMC councillor underlined the point he wanted to remember, even if the rolls had erased him.

"I walked here myself," he said. "I am breathing, talking, protesting. If this is how voters are being treated, democracy itself is being taken to the pyre."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list
Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list
Mamata's Bhabanipur sees high voter deletions
Mamata's Bhabanipur sees high voter deletions
Why Did Congress Hold 'Vote Chori' Rally?
Why Did Congress Hold 'Vote Chori' Rally?
I will be 'kingmaker' after Bengal polls: TMC rebel Kabir
I will be 'kingmaker' after Bengal polls: TMC rebel Kabir
'Vote chori' issue raised by Cong, not INDIA bloc: Omar
'Vote chori' issue raised by Cong, not INDIA bloc: Omar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Watch: Digital Billboards welcoming PM Modi in Ethiopia ahead of his 2-day state visit1:09

Watch: Digital Billboards welcoming PM Modi in Ethiopia...

'Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo': Rakhi Sawant's Blue Drum Warning To Jaya Bachchan Goes Viral0:55

'Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo': Rakhi Sawant's Blue Drum Warning...

Meloni couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the President of Mozambique!0:26

Meloni couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO