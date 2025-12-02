Bengal: 2,208 booths under lens after all SIR forms return

A total of 2,208 booths in West Bengal are under the scanner after all the distributed enumeration forms were returned filled up, indicating that there is not a single dead, duplicate or untraceable voter in these booths, EC sources said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Among such booths, the highest 760 is in South 24 Parganas district, followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad, they said.

Howrah district has 94 such booths and Kolkata one.

West Bengal currently has a little over 78,000 booths, spread across 294 assembly constituencies.

"We have asked for reports from the officials of these districts and areas. Apart from the absence of any dead voter, these booths don't have any duplicate or untraceable voter... these booths are under the scanner," an EC source said.

The EC said 7,65,62,486 forms were distributed till Monday afternoon, the 27th day of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which was launched on November 4.

That is 99.90 per cent of the total electorate.

The EC said a total of 7,38,57,023 enumeration forms were digitally uploaded to date which is 96.37 per cent of the total forms distributed and collected by booth-level officers (BLO).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the EC said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7.

The EC extended the SIR schedules by one week in nine states and three Union territories amid allegations by opposition parties that the "tight timelines" were creating problems for people and ground-level poll officials.