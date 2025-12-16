Over 58 lakh names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list

The Election Commission on Tuesday published the draft electoral rolls of West Bengal based on its enumeration feedback.

IMAGE: Special Intensive Revision officials distribute the SIR forms in the Karimpur assembly constituency, in West Bengal's Nadia. Photograph: ANI Photo

The commission also published on its website the names of voters whose names were included in the electoral rolls of the state in 2025 but were deleted from the draft rolls of 2026, stating reasons for their deletion.

The draft rolls have been made available on the official website of CEO, West Bengal, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors as well as the voter portal of the EC, voters.eci.gov.in, and also on the ECINET application.

The list of deleted voters is currently available on the commission's portal link ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir.

The number of "uncollectable SIR enumeration forms", according to commission sources, exceed 58 lakh and were deleted on grounds of either remaining absent from their registered addresses, permanently shifted, dead or marked as 'duplicate' voters in more than one constituencies.

While over 24 lakh voters have been marked as 'dead', more than 12 lakh voters couldn't be traced in their registered addresses, close to 20 lakh voters were found to have permanently shifted from their previous constituencies and another 1.38 lakh voters were found to have duplicate name entries, commission sources said.

The names of over 57,000 voters were deleted on grounds of other complications that were unearthed during the enumeration phase, they added.

"Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration Form and supporting documents after publication of draft roll during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections i.e. 16/12/2025 till 15/01/2026," the commission website stated.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due early next year.