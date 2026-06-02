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TMC Panchayat Leader Found Hanging In West Bengal Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 11:45 IST

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A Trinamool Congress panchayat chief in West Bengal was found dead amid allegations of corruption, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress panchayat chief Jahidul Haque Baidya found dead in his house in West Bengal.
  • Police are investigating the death to determine if it was suicide or foul play.
  • Residents had recently accused Baidya of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.
  • Protests were held outside his house alleging the sale and misappropriation of funds from a Swachh Bharat Mission vehicle.

A Trinamool Congress panchayat chief was found hanging inside his house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jahidul Haque Baidya, the chief of Jadurhati Uttar Gram panchayat in Baduria area.

 

Investigation Launched Into Panchayat Chief's Death

His body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house this morning and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, an officer of Baduria police station said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a suicide or any other circumstance led to the death, he said.

Corruption Allegations Against The Leader

The incident has triggered a stir in the area, where residents had recently accused Baidya of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

On May 31, a group of locals staged a demonstration outside his house, alleging that a battery-operated garbage collection vehicle procured under the Swachh Bharat Mission had been sold and the proceeds misappropriated.

The protesters had demanded his arrest and a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Police said all angles are being examined and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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