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Yusuf Pathan's Relative Arrested In Mumbai Road Rage Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 21, 2026 17:39 IST

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A road rage incident in Mumbai involving relatives of cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan has led to multiple arrests after a man was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over splashed water.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law and relatives arrested in Mumbai road rage case.
  • The incident occurred after water splashed on the accused, leading to a verbal altercation and physical assault.
  • The victim, Yusuf Khan, sustained multiple injuries and required hospital treatment.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the road rage incident in Mazgaon.

Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law and two others, including a relative, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a road rage case in Mumbai after his car splashed water on them, police said on Tuesday.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and needed treatment at a hospital, an official said.

 

Details of the Road Rage Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Hirabai Compound in Mazgaon when water accumulated on a road splashed onto Shoaib Khan, a relative of the former cricketer, after a car driven by one Yusuf Khan passed through the puddle. This led to a verbal altercation followed by a physical assault.

An enraged Shoaib Khan hit the car with a wooden stick. Soon, his other relatives, including the former cricketer's father-in-law, Khalid Khan, joined the fight.

Police Action and Investigation

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and apprehended Khalid Khan and two others.

Yusuf Khan sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital, a police official said.

An FIR has been registered at Byculla police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Shoib Khan, Khalid Khan and others.

Police examined CCTV footage in the area and recorded statements of witnesses, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Road rage incidents are a recurring problem in urban India, often stemming from minor traffic disputes. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, mentioned in the article, is the new penal code of India, replacing the Indian Penal Code. Police investigations typically involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially filing charges based on the findings.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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