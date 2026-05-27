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TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh quits party posts after Adhikari meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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May 27, 2026 18:39 IST

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Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a Lok Sabha MP, has resigned from all organisational posts within the Trinamool Congress, signalling potential internal strife and raising questions about the party's stability.

IMAGE:All India Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The resignation follows public airing of disappointment with the TMC party leadership.
  • Dastidar attended an administrative review meeting against party instructions.
  • She remains the MP for the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.
  • The resignation may deepen speculation about internal issues within the Trinamool Congress.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after publicly airing her disappointment with the party leadership.

The move came a day after she attended Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting in Kalyani despite her party allegedly instructing her not to participate in it.

Dastidar's role in TMC 

Dastidar was the national president of the TMC's women's wing and was associated with the party's "Banga Janani" programme. She, however, continues as the MP of the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

 

In a letter addressed to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, the four-term Barasat MP resigned from all organisational responsibilities in the party, sources said.

They said that she has informed the party that she could no longer continue with these responsibilities.

Implications for the TMC

The development is likely to deepen speculation over the evolving equations within the TMC, following its electoral setback and a string of public expressions of dissatisfaction by some leaders.

The MP had recently been vocal about her disappointment with sections of the party leadership.

On Sunday, Dastidar announced her resignation as the president of the TMC's Barasat organisational district unit. The party accepted her resignation the following day and appointed Tapas Chatterjee as the new chief.

After Monday's administrative review meeting, Adhikari had claimed that TMC MP had told him that she had "finally got freedom", a remark that added to the political buzz around her presence at the event.

The TMC leadership has not yet officially commented on the latest development.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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