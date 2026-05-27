TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a Lok Sabha MP, has resigned from all organisational posts within the Trinamool Congress, citing disappointment with the party leadership and raising questions about the future of the TMC.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Lok Sabha MP, resigned from all Trinamool Congress organisational posts.

Dastidar publicly voiced her disappointment with the Trinamool Congress party leadership before resigning.

She previously skipped key party programmes, signalling her discontent with the TMC's internal functioning.

Dastidar held prominent positions within the TMC, including president of the party's women's wing.

Despite her resignation from party posts, Dastidar will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after publicly airing her disappointment with the party leadership.

The parliamentarian, who recently skipped key party programmes and voiced discontent over the TMC's internal functioning, submitted her resignation from all party responsibilities. She, however, continues as MP.

Dastidar's Prominent Roles in Trinamool Congress

Dastidar held several positions in the TMC, the most prominent among those being the president of the party's women's wing.

Significantly, she attended the administrative meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, despite objections from the TMC leadership.