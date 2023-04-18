News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC leader Mukul Roy is 'untraceable', says son

TMC leader Mukul Roy is 'untraceable', says son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 18, 2023 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The family members of senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is "untraceable" since late Monday evening.

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening.

 

"As of now we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, had joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal
Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal
Why BJP is crumbling in Bengal after sensational rise
Why BJP is crumbling in Bengal after sensational rise
How BJP's Chanakya met his waterloo in Bengal
How BJP's Chanakya met his waterloo in Bengal
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mamata's friend-turned-foe Mukul Roy returns to TMC

Mamata's friend-turned-foe Mukul Roy returns to TMC

24 years since forming TMC, Mamata only grew stronger

24 years since forming TMC, Mamata only grew stronger

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances