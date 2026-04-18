West Bengal's TMC Government On Borrowed Time, Says BJP

The BJP in West Bengal is fiercely criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging a collapse of democracy, increased political violence, and economic mismanagement in the state.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points BJP accuses TMC government of crushing democracy and fostering lawlessness in West Bengal.

Samik Bhattacharya highlights alleged political violence and killings of BJP members under TMC rule.

BJP claims West Bengal's debt has significantly increased under the TMC government, impacting investor confidence.

The BJP aims to restore investor confidence and address the exodus of merit, capital, and labour from West Bengal.

BJP pledges to provide an alternative through development pledges and a roadmap outlined in their manifesto.

The BJP's West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday threw a "living fossil" barb at the Trinamool Congress government in the state, asserting that it was on "borrowed time" and has been virtually rejected by people.

Alleging the TMC regime has crushed democracy while law and order has collapsed, he claimed that political violence reached alarming heights in the past few years, while police looked the other way.

TMC Accused Of Crushing Democracy

"People of the state want restoration of democracy. There has been a total absence of law and order in West Bengal, where 253 BJP office-bearers were killed by the TMC after the 2021 elections.

"Hundreds of women were raped and tortured. Democracy came under attack as TMC's goons were involved in mayhem," he said.

Reminding the gathering that in 2011, Mamata Banerjee ended the 34-year-old Left Front reign with the slogan 'Restoring Democracy'.

"Soon after, her party appropriated the CPI(M)'s goondaism and muscle power, and unleashed a reign of terror for the next two terms. She tried to intimidate people and opposition parties so that no one could stand up to them."

"However, the 'syndicate raj' and goondaism and muscle power they almost institutionalised in every election were being resented by the voters who could not open their mouths in fear," the state BJP chief claimed.

Allegations Of Mismanagement And Disrespect

Accusing the TMC of "politicising everything", he said the ruling party disrespected the governor's post in every way.

"It was unprecedented that the Assembly Speaker had made it clear that the governor has to take his consent before attending a House session.

"It is unprecedented that the vice chancellor of a state university did not respond to the governor's phone call, saying he needs the government's nod. This is another proof that democracy is under grave threat in West Bengal," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Economic Concerns Raised By BJP

He said that the Rs 1.92 lakh crore debt that West Bengal was under when the TMC took over the reins has risen to Rs 7 lakh crore now. In the 15 years of TMC rule, 1,600 companies faced liquidation while 6,300 firms shifted headquarters, the state BJP chief claimed.

"Those sharing photos with the chief minister at Bengal Global Business Summits are not investing here. Investor confidence has been shaken by Singur and Nandigram land acquisition movements and Tata Motors leaving Bengal. The BJP will restore confidence among investors once it wins the polls," he said.

Bhattacharya said that the TMC, while weaving a "false narrative" of attack on Bengali-speaking migrants in other states, has inadvertently confirmed the exodus of merit, capital and labour from Bengal.

"If you care to hear people's voices and demands, you will see an anti-TMC wave sweeping in the state. People will vote us to power as we have given them the alternative, through our development pledges, and our roadmap charted in the manifesto," he added.

Under Indian law, accusations of political violence and killings can lead to investigations involving charges such as murder, rioting, and conspiracy. The National Human Rights Commission often takes cognizance of such allegations, especially when they involve state actors and potential human rights violations. The next stage would likely involve police investigations, potentially followed by judicial inquiries if the allegations are serious enough.