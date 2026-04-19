TMC Accuses BJP Of Conspiracy To Cripple Campaign

The TMC has refuted claims that I-PAC has suspended its West Bengal operations, alleging a BJP-led conspiracy to undermine their election campaign through intimidation and pressure on I-PAC employees.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC denies reports of I-PAC suspending operations in West Bengal, calling them baseless.

TMC accuses BJP of conspiring to cripple the party's election campaign through intimidation tactics.

Mamata Banerjee alleges central agencies are targeting I-PAC employees and offers them jobs within the TMC.

Enforcement Directorate has previously conducted searches at I-PAC's office and founder's residence in connection with a coal smuggling case.

The issue has escalated into a political battle, with TMC accusing BJP of attempting to disrupt election preparations.

Dismissing reports that political consultancy firm I-PAC had suspended its operations in West Bengal as "completely baseless", the TMC on Sunday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP-led Centre to cripple the party's campaign machinery through intimidation.

The sharp rebuttal from the ruling party came hours after reports surfaced that the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which has been closely associated with the TMC's election campaigns since 2021, had allegedly asked its employees in West Bengal to stop work immediately and proceed on a 20-day leave.

TMC Rejects I-PAC Suspension Claims

A newspaper report claimed an email purportedly sent by the organisation to its employees late on Saturday night cited "legal obligations" and said work in West Bengal would remain suspended until May 11, after which the next course of action would be communicated.

While the I-PAC is yet to issue any statement on the matter, the TMC, in an official comminique issued on Sunday afternoon, said the I-PAC had not withdrawn from the party's campaign.

"We have come across a media report claiming that I-PAC has halted its operations in West Bengal for the next 20 days. This claim is completely baseless and appears to be a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the ground," the party said.

The statement asserted that the I-PAC team in West Bengal "remains fully engaged" with the TMC and that campaign operations across the state were continuing according to plan.

"These narratives are a deliberate attempt to distract from the clear mood on the ground. The people of West Bengal are fully capable of seeing through these attempts and will respond democratically," it added.

Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Intimidation

In a politically loaded message aimed at the BJP, the TMC said West Bengal would not be "swayed by misinformation or intimidation" and that the electorate would give its answer during polling on April 23 and 29.

The issue acquired a sharper political edge later in the day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence and accused the BJP and central agencies of trying to frighten not just the TMC, but also those working for the party.

Addressing an election rally in Tarakeswar, Banerjee, without taking the consultancy firm's name, declared that if I-PAC employees were forced out of their jobs because of the ongoing pressure, her party would absorb them.

"They raid us through the ED every day. Suddenly, during elections, they remembered all this? They are telling those who work for our party to leave West Bengal. They have fifty organisations. We have only one," Banerjee said.

TMC Offers Jobs To I-PAC Employees

In a combative mood, she said, "If they are threatened, they will join us. We will give them jobs. I will not allow even one boy to lose his job. I spoke to Abhishek this morning before coming here."

Without naming the BJP directly, the chief minister alleged that a "deep conspiracy" was underway to disrupt the TMC's election preparations at a crucial juncture.

"We will not accept this conspiracy. How much more will you torture us? How many more votes will you try to snatch? After this, you will bring NRC," she said, invoking one of the Opposition's most potent political issues in West Bengal.

ED Investigations Into I-PAC

The TMC's aggressive pushback comes against the backdrop of mounting legal and investigative pressure on I-PAC and some of its senior functionaries.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier conducted searches at I-PAC's office in Kolkata and at the Loudon Street residence of the organisation's founder, Prateek Jain, in connection with the coal smuggling case.

During the raid, Banerjee herself had reached Jain's residence and later alleged that central agencies were attempting to seize confidential election-related documents linked to the TMC's campaign.

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court and remains under judicial consideration.

More recently, I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel was arrested in New Delhi and is currently in ED custody. The arrest had triggered a sharp reaction from TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who described it as "not democracy, but intimidation".

The Enforcement Directorate typically investigates financial crimes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The next stage in such investigations often involves questioning individuals connected to the case and gathering further evidence to build a case for prosecution.