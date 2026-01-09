Mamata leads protest march against ED raids on I-PAC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest march in south Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate's searches linked to political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), as her Trinamool Congress mounted a show of street strength ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Photograph: ANI on X

As she walked from the 8B Bus Stand area towards Hazra More, Banerjee was flanked by senior ministers, MPs, MLAs and party functionaries, with sloganeering crowds accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of 'misusing central agencies for political vendetta'.

The massive rally comes a day after the TMC supremo's dramatic appearance at I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's Loudon Street residence during an ED raid, an episode that has escalated into a full-blown Centre-state confrontation.

The march, however, unfolded with a cultural credence unmistakably Bengali.

Party workers lustily sang Pratul Mukhopadhyay's iconic anthem Ami Banglay Gaan Gai, while women blew conch shells, lending the protest the texture of a street festival layered with political defiance.

Clad in her trademark white cotton sari, shawl and slippers, Banerjee walked steadily at the head of the procession, occasionally pausing to wave at onlookers lining both sides of the road, many filming the moment on their phones.

Adding both star power and organisational heft to the rally were actor-politicians Dev, a sitting Lok Sabha MP, and Soham Chakraborty, along with other familiar faces from the Bengali film and television industry, who now double as party representatives. Their presence drew cheers and whistles, blurring the line between cinema and politics that the TMC has increasingly embraced.

TMC leaders said the march was the first in a series of statewide agitations planned by the TMC, signalling that Banerjee intends to take the political battle out of conference rooms and courtrooms and back onto the streets -- a terrain she knows best, and where her politics, steeped in spectacle and symbolism, finds its most potent expression.