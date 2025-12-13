TMC, BJP spar over 'saffron flags' at Messi event

The Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday traded charges as chaos ruled supreme at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during a Lionel Messi event, which saw spectators storming the field and the prime organiser arrested for alleged mismanagement.

IMAGE: Angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Video clips circulating online showed spectators running onto the pitch, some carrying saffron flags and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans, while throwing bottles and chairs, damaging seats and banners, and breaking barricades.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty alleged that 'footage hinted some forces might be involved in the violence though our chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other party leaders already slammed the organisers of the event and ordered a high-level probe'.

"The main organiser has already been arrested but we demand that the probe also covers the possibility of involvement of forces who want to give Kolkata and the state administration a bad name. Let the whole truth come out," he added.

BJP spokesperson Sajal Ghosh, however, criticised the TMC, blaming the fiasco on administrative mismanagement and the exclusion of ticket-holding fans from viewing the football star.

"Due to the overenthusiasm of several TMC ministers, their relatives and friends, and the publicity-driven event management firm crowding around Messi, thousands of fans who paid hefty sums felt cheated. Instead of introspection, the TMC is deflecting responsibility. The administration under their rule has shown it cannot handle such an event. The BJP is not involved in today's incident. This is the natural outpouring of public anger," Ghosh said.

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, who was seen with Messi during the event, declined to comment, saying, "I won't say anything till the inquiry is completed."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level inquiry and apologised to fans who were unable to see the football icon.