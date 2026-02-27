HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC Nominates Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick for Rajya Sabha

TMC Nominates Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick for Rajya Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 27, 2026 22:20 IST

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates, featuring a diverse group including Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick, for the upcoming elections.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Trinamool Congress announces Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick as Rajya Sabha candidates.
  • Rajya Sabha elections for 37 seats across multiple states, including West Bengal, are scheduled for March 16.
  • The TMC expresses confidence in its candidates to uphold the party's commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian.
  • Candidates include a current minister, former DGP, Supreme Court advocate, and Bengali film actor.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday evening announced the names of minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, advocate Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across multiple states, including West Bengal, will be held on March 16.

 

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them," the TMC said in a post on X.

"May they continue to uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian," it said.

Key Candidates Nominated

Supriyo, who joined the TMC in 2021, is currently a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. Kumar served as the Director General of Police and earlier as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Guruswamy is a Supreme Court advocate, while Mallick is a prominent actor in the Bengali film industry.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
