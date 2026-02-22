HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2026 13:54 IST

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has officially joined the BJP, signaling a significant shift in Assam's political landscape before the upcoming assembly elections.

IMAGE: Former president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Kumar Borah joins the BJP in the presence of state president Dilip Saikia and other senior BJP leaders during a joining function held at the State BJP headquarter at Basistha, in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, a major political development.
  • Borah's move to the BJP occurred after his resignation from the Congress and discussions with senior leaders.
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Borah's decision to join the BJP.
  • The defection takes place ahead of the Assam assembly elections.

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here.

Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.

 

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.

Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.

He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
