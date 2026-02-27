HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J&K's Nabi Impresses Ganguly: National call-up looms?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 27, 2026 14:56 IST

Sourav Ganguly applauds Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable Ranji Trophy showing and champions Auqib Nabi for a future India call-up, recognising his exceptional talent and potential.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi has claimed 60 wickets so far in this Ranji season. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points

  • Sourav Ganguly praises Jammu and Kashmir's impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka.
  • Ganguly identifies pacer Auqib Nabi as a standout player deserving of national team consideration.
  • Auqib Nabi's strong performance, including 60 wickets this Ranji season, has put J&K in a commanding position.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday showered praise on Jammu and Kashmir for their exploits against Karnataka in their maiden Ranji Trophy final, picking out pacer Auqib Nabi as a player who deserves to represent the country.

Nabi has claimed 60 wickets so far in this Ranji season, including five for 54 against Karnataka in the first innings of the final. Nabi's exploits put J&K in control as they bowled out the eight-time winners Karnataka for 293 in 93.3 overs after posting a massive 584 in Hubballi.

 

"J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people," Ganguly wrote on 'X'.

"Aqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer," (sic) he added, tagging the BCCI, senior men's selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
