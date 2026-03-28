TMC Leader Banerjee Blames BJP for Ram Navami Clashes in Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of instigating violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal and disrupting the state's long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, disrupting the state's tradition of peaceful festivals.

Banerjee alleges the BJP brings in 'hoodlums' to Ram Navami processions, accusing them of flaunting swords and drinking in public.

Banerjee claims the BJP is harassing the people of Bengal by threatening them in the name of SIR and deleting genuine voters.

Banerjee highlights the TMC government's developmental initiatives for women, youth, and the elderly, contrasting it with the NDA-ruled states.

Banerjee promises housing for all in Bengal within six months and the implementation of the 'Duare Swasthaya' health outreach programme if the TMC returns to power.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday described the BJP as a party of "rioters" and accused it of instigating violence during Ram Navami rallies in the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Birbhum district's Labhpur, the de facto number two in the TMC, said the people of Bengal have traditionally been observing all festivals cordially.

"Do you hear about any incident of rioting or clash during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja, Eid, Chhat Puja, Christmas or when processions are taken out by the Jain community?

"Then why is a pious occasion like Ram Navami being used by them (BJP) to instigate violence and mayhem?" the TMC national general secretary posed.

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday after clashes broke out during Ram Navami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported from multiple locations.

Prohibitory orders have been put into place in Raghunathganj and Jangipur areas. Thirty people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, a senior police official said.

Without referring to the incident, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour alleged that the "BJP means rioters", claiming the saffron party and their associates bring in hoodlums to Ram Navami processions who flaunt swords and drink in public."

"Why are there reports of violence only during Ram Navami when the association of BJP leaders and their sister organisations is reported? Bengal has a tradition of amity and cordiality in its festivals," the MP from Diamond Harbour said at the Labhpur rally.

He pointed out that the people of Ayodhya have rejected the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls despite playing faith-based politics and asserted that the saffron party will meet the same fate in Bengal and other poll-bound states.

Accusations of Harassment and Neglect

Banerjee accused the BJP of putting the people of the state in agony by "forcing them to stand in SIR queues" and "deleting the names of lakhs of genuine voters".

"Why are the BJP leaders issuing threats and intimidating the people of Bengal by the name of SIR?" he posed and urged the gathering to teach the "'bahiragato zamindars' (outsider landlords)" a lesson for harassing the public.

He claimed that the NDA, which is in power in Assam, Bihar, and Tripura, did not initiate developmental initiatives for women, youth, the elderly and other sections of society as the TMC government did in Bengal.

Alleging that the Centre did not sanction even a penny for housing schemes for the poor in Bengal, Banerjee said, "Though they did not sanction even 10 paisa, we will ensure roofs over the heads of every person in the state in another six months."

He also said the health outreach programme -- 'Duare Swasthaya' -- will also become a reality once the TMC returns to power following the polls.

Fire Incident After Rally

Soon after the rally ended and Banerjee left the dais, a fire broke out at one side of the stage, but no one was injured.

As smoke engulfed the stage, fire brigade personnel posted at the site doused the flames quickly, an official said, adding the cause of the fire was being investigated.