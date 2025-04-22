HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Timeline of major terror attacks on civilians in J-K since 2000

Timeline of major terror attacks on civilians in J-K since 2000

Source: PTI
April 22, 2025 21:56 IST

A timeline of major terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir since 2000.

IMAGE: Security forces at the site of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, April 22, 2025. Photograph: Umar Ganie

March 21, 2000

Terrorists targeted the minority Sikh community in Chattisinghpora village in Anantnag district on the night of March 21, killing 36 people.

August 2000

Thirty-two people, including two dozen Amarnath pilgrims, were killed in a terror attack at the Nunwan base camp.

 July 2001

Amarnath yatris were again targeted, this time at the Sheshnag base camp in Anantnag, killing 13.

October 1, 2001

Jammu & Kashmir State Legislature Complex in Srinagar was struck by a suicide (fidayeen) terrorist attack, killing 36 people.

2002

Terror struck at Chandanwari base camp, and 11 Amarnath yatris were killed.

 

November 23, 2002

Nineteen people, including nine security force personnel, three women and two children, lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Lower Munda in South Kashmir on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

 

March 23, 2003

Terrorists massacred at least 24 Kashmiri Pandits, including 11 women and two children, at Nandimarg village in Pulwama district.

 

June 13, 2005

Thirteen civilians, including two school children, and three CRPF officers were killed, and over 100 people sustained injuries when an explosives-laden car blew up at a crowded marketplace in front of a government school in Pulwama.

 

June 12, 2006

Nine Nepali and Bihari labourers were killed in Kulgam.

 

July 10, 2017

Attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in Kulgam, 8 killed.

 

Besides these attacks, security personnel, too, have continually faced violence. A notable example was the 2019 Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
