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One Tigress Cub Captured After Fatal Attacks In Chandrapur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:54 IST

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Following a series of fatal attacks, forest officials in Maharashtra have captured a tigress cub and are continuing efforts to secure the remaining cubs to ensure public safety and wildlife conservation.

Key Points

  • A tigress cub has been captured in Maharashtra after its mother, tigress T2, killed four women.
  • The incidents occurred in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) near Gunjewahi village.
  • Forest officials are working to capture the remaining three cubs of tigress T2.
  • The forest department has provided financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

Forest personnel have captured a cub of tigress T2, which killed four women in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, while efforts were on to trap her three other cubs, officials said on Tuesday.

Background of the Tigress Attacks

The four women were killed on May 22 in a forest of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) near Gunjewahi village in Sindewahi tehsil, nearly 70 km from the Chandrapur district headquarters.

 

Tigress T-2 was tranquilised on Saturday evening in Pawanpar beat's compartment of the reserve following official orders, but no cubs were found in the vicinity then.

Cub Capture and Ongoing Operations

A Rapid Rescue Team on Monday managed to capture a two-year-old cub of T2 from the TATR's Sindewahi range, while an operation was underway to tranquilise and trap her three other cubs, a forest official said.

Necessary permissions to capture the tigress and her cubs had been received, TATR's veterinary officer (wildlife) and Rapid Rescue Team head Dr R S Khobragade told PTI.

Forest Department Measures

Accordingly, live baits were placed and "machans" (a raised platform usually constructed on branches of a tree or on poles) were set up in the forest area. Three live cameras and 30 camera traps were also installed, as per the forest department.

Chief Conservator of Forests RM Ramanujam met the families of the deceased in Gunjewahi on Monday.

Financial Assistance to Victims' Families

The forest department had initially given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 to the families of each of the deceased. On Monday, a cheque of Rs 10 lakh issued by the forest department was handed over to the victims' kin by Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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