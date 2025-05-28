HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Enemies Of Peace Will Never Dictate Our Resolve'

By UMAR GANIE
May 28, 2025 11:47 IST

In an attempt to revive tourism in Kashmir after it was severely affected after the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met prominent tour and travel operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat at a Pahalgam hotel on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah and sons Zahir and Zamir cycle near Baisaran in Pahalgam as part of the Jammu and Kashmir government's outreach to bring back tourists to the Kashmir Valley. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Omar along with travel agents and tourists near Baisaran in Pahalgam.

 

IMAGE: Omar with tourists near Baisaran in Pahalgam.

 

IMAGE: Omar announces a memorial for the Pahalgam victims during meeting with traders in Pahalgam.

 

IMAGE: Omar chairs a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam.

 

The meeting, attended by nearly 60 tour operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat, was aimed at building confidence among stakeholders and signaling that Kashmir is ready to welcome tourists.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Omar said, "We were not even expecting them to turn up. They have all come here on their own. I can't claim that the J&K government brought them here. They came here on their own. Around 60 prominent tour operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat have come here to boost the morale of the people of Kashmir and tell them that tourism should be revived here and they will help us in the same."

Abdullah arrived at the venue riding a bicycle in a gesture to promote eco-friendly travel. He posted a picture on X and wrote, 'Took advantage of being in Pahalgam to cycle around town for a little while this evening.'

"We have been saying since the beginning that we will make a memorial in Baisaran, Pahalgam in the memory of those 26 people. We will never forget it... This was decided in the cabinet meeting, which was held in Pahalgam a few hours ago. The PWD has been authorised to give official approval. We will take suggestions from the people on how the memorial should be so that we can have a tasteful memorial for those 26 people," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet held its meeting in Pahalgam. Omar said it was a "clear message" to the terrorists that the "enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve."

It was the first time that a cabinet meeting was held outside Jammu or Srinagar since Omar's government took office.

Photographs curated by and feature created by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
