Radio-Collared Tiger Dies of Suspected Poisoning Near Satpura Tiger Reserve

Five individuals have been arrested after a radio-collared tiger was allegedly poisoned near the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting concerns about wildlife crime and potential links to illegal opium cultivation.

IMAGE: All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Key Points A radio-collared tiger was allegedly poisoned near the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the tiger poisoning, suspected of lacing the tiger's kill with poison.

The accused allegedly poisoned the tiger because it had killed their cattle and are also involved in illegal opium cultivation.

Wildlife activist alleges administrative and monitoring failure by the forest department in the tiger poisoning case.

Fourteen tiger deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh since January.

A radio-collared tiger has allegedly been poisoned to death near the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh, following which police have arrested five persons, officials said.

The accused, who laced tiger kill with poison, allegedly took this step as the big cat had killed their cattle. They are also involved in illegal opium cultivation, STR field director Rakhi Nanda told PTI on Saturday.

The carcass was found buried in a pit in the West Chhindwara division area on Friday, as per officials.

"The tiger was brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria in December 2004. It had formed its territory outside the reserve. Five persons have been arrested for poisoning the animal. They have been remanded in judicial custody," Nanda said.

Activist Complaint and Allegations

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey on Saturday lodged a formal complaint in the matter with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority member secretary, MP's principal secretary (forest) and others.

In his complaint, Dubey claimed that no movement was seen in the radio-collar monitor since March 3, but the forest department ignored it.

"Poachers poisoned the tiger and the carcass was found buried in a pit in Sanga Kheda village area under the Chhindwara south forest division. It is not merely a case of poaching, but a glaring example of administrative and monitoring failure," Dubey charged while seeking immediate intervention from higher authorities.

He also demanded the removal of STR field director Nanda "for a free and fair investigation into the glaring incident".

As many as 14 tigers have died in MP since January this year, he claimed.