3 yrs after Karnataka polls, Cong MLA loses votes in recount

A Sringeri Assembly constituency recount in Karnataka has significantly altered vote counts, sparking political controversy and allegations of vote tampering between Congress and BJP.

IMAGE: Sringeri Congress MLA T D Raje Gowda. Photograph: Facebook

Key Points A recount in the Sringeri Assembly constituency reduced Congress MLA T D Raje Gowda's votes by 255.

The recount was ordered by the Karnataka High Court following an election petition by BJP's D N Jeevaraj.

BJP claims Jeevaraj has won the seat after the recount, while Congress alleges a conspiracy and vote tampering.

The Election Commission has been notified and is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the Sringeri Assembly seat result.

Political tensions are high, with both Congress and BJP leaders making accusations and demanding investigations into the Sringeri Assembly vote count.

After the reverification and recount of postal ballots for the Sringeri Assembly constituency, votes polled for Congress MLA T D Raje Gowda were reduced by 255, the returning officer said.

A report on the matter has been submitted to the Election Commission for further decision, he said.

Karnataka High Court Order and Recount Details

Following a Karnataka high court order on the election petition filed by BJP's defeated candidate D N Jeevaraj challenging Raje Gowda's election, the reverification and recounting took place on Saturday and continued until midnight.

Raje Gowda had won the 2023 assembly polls from Sringeri by 201 votes.

"The High Court on April 6 had ordered reverification and recounting. As per that order, the exercise has been completed. The court order did not direct us to announce the results; it also did not refer to EVM votes. The order was specific only to postal ballots," returning officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty said.

Revised Vote Count and Allegations

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday night, he said, "During the 2023 vote counting, Jeevaraj had received 692 votes, while Raje Gowda had received 569 votes. Now, after reverification and recounting, Jeevaraj has 690 valid votes, which is two votes less than earlier, while Raje Gowda has 314 votes, a difference of 255 votes."

After the reverification and recounting as per the court order, the strong room was sealed, and a report was sent to the Election Commission.

The returning officer said that as per Election Commission rules, there are clear guidelines on how to accept or reject a vote, and the procedure was followed accordingly.

Regarding allegations of vote tampering, he said the allegations are criminal in nature and do not fall under his jurisdiction.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Jeevaraj, speaking to reporters, said, "As per the current count, I have the majority. Officials have said that the Election Commission will make the formal announcement. I will wait for the Commission's order."

Raje Gowda expressed doubts about "vote tampering" and demanded a detailed inquiry into Jeevaraj and others. He said he would file a case in this regard.

"There are markings on the ballots polled in my favour. Different ink has been used; it is clearly visible. During the 2023 counting, all those ballots were deemed valid in the presence of counting agents of all parties. Now, such votes have been declared invalid, bringing down my tally," he told reporters.

Raje Gowda and his supporters had earlier celebrated on Saturday, claiming the results were in their favour.

Congress and BJP Leaders Weigh In

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday alleged a 'big conspiracy' in Sringeri.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the Congress would take up the matter legally and would pursue all possible steps from the government.

"No one can imagine that they (the BJP) will indulge in such criminal activity. This is evidence of how former MLA Jeevaraj misused officials close to him. I have received a report, and I am studying it. It is systematic criminal activity. I will go through the report and take further action. I had been watching developments overnight," he added.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said that, as per his information, the Congress was pressuring officials not to declare the results.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, he said, "Jeevaraj, after losing the election, went to court. Now, after the High Court order, recounting has happened, and Jeevaraj has won by 56 votes. There appears to be a conspiracy by the ruling Congress to delay the announcement of results to allow Raje Gowda time to approach the High Court."

Jeevaraj has already faced "injustice" for about three years by being denied the MLA post, Vijayendra said. "The injustice should not continue, and the Congress should accept the mandate of the people."

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, of 'vote theft'.

"The Congress, which has been illegitimately enjoying power in the Sringeri Assembly seat for the past three years, now faces humiliation. This is not merely the victory of one individual; it is the victory of democracy. It is a hard-earned triumph for the value of the votes cast by Sringeri's voters," he posted on X, congratulating Jeevaraj.