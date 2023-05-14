News
Karnataka: BJP wins Jayanagar in recounting with 16 votes

Karnataka: BJP wins Jayanagar in recounting with 16 votes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2023 02:26 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate C K Ramamurthy won the Jayanagar seat in Karnataka by a slender margin of 16 votes against his Congress rival Soumya Reddy on Saturday, officials said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

'The result was announced by the officials at the Counting Centre at S S M R V College in Jayanagar late tonight,' a state Information Department official said in a statement.

As the victory margin was too narrow, Ramamurthy had demanded recounting of votes.

 

Tension prevailed at the R V Institute of Management in Jayanagar where the counting was taking place as the Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with state unit working president Ramalinga Reddy, who is also the father of Sowmya Reddy, and many other leaders staged a demonstration outside the polling booth, demanding justice.

They alleged misuse of government machinery to favour Ramamurthy.

Election officials declared Ramamurthy as the winner with a thin margin of 16 votes.

With this, the Congress has won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

The BJP has won 66 seats and the Janata Dal-Secular 19, according to the Election Commission website.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Did Election Jumlas Cost BJP Karnataka Election?
What led to BJP's defeat in Karnataka
'Inflation in the kitchen defeated the BJP'
Karnataka: Cong makes stunning comeback; BJP routed
Battle for Karnataka 2023: THE VERDICT
Karnataka: 8 turncoats, who helped in 2019 coup, lose
'Beginning of the end': Oppn rejoices in BJP defeat
