No relief for Cong as HC rejects pleas against tax re-assessment

No relief for Cong as HC rejects pleas against tax re-assessment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2024 16:27 IST
The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed Congress party's pleas challenging the reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax Department.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference regarding the freezing of the party's bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the Party HQ in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while pronouncing the verdict, said, "We dismiss the writ petitions."

A detailed order is awaited.

The high court had reserved its order on March 20 on the pleas filed by the political party against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the authorities for three successive years: 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

 

The party has contested the reassessment proceedings, claiming they were barred by limitation.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress party, had submitted that tax reassessment proceedings are barred by limitation and the I-T department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.

The I-T department, however, asserted there was no violation of any statutory provision by the tax authority and that as per the material recovered, the "escaped" income by the party is more than Rs 520 crore.

Recently, the high court had refused to interfere with the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal declining to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
