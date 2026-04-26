Three Die After Toxic Gas Leak At Pune Mushroom Farm

A tragic accident at a Pune mushroom farm resulted in the deaths of three workers due to suspected inhalation of toxic gas in a drainage tank.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three workers died at a mushroom farm in Pune due to suspected toxic gas inhalation.

The workers entered a drainage tank to clear a wastewater line.

The incident occurred in Belsar village, Purandar taluka, Pune district.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.

Three workers died on Sunday after suspected inhalation of toxic gas inside a drainage tank at a mushroom farming unit in Purandar taluka in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred in Belsar village under the Jejuri police station limits.

Details of the Mushroom Farm Incident

According to officials, a worker descended into the drainage tank at 4:30 PM to clear a wastewater line. When he failed to come out, two more workers entered the chamber one after another.

When none of the workers came out, locals rushed to the site and used an earthmover machine to break open the slab covering the tank to rescue them, a police officer said.

All three men were taken to Jejuri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them "brought dead".

Investigation and Identification of Victims

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the deaths were likely caused by suffocation and inhaling of toxic gases that had built up inside the confined space, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pintu Rajesh Prasad (23), Vyas Soham Kumar (22), and Gautam Ramsuran Kushwaha (36), all from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

Jejuri police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.