Army Apprehends Three Trying To Cross LoC Into PoK

The Indian Army successfully foiled an attempt by three individuals to cross the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the Uri sector, while also apprehending a PoK resident who crossed into Kashmir.

Key Points Indian Army apprehended three individuals attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Uri sector.

The three individuals apprehended hail from the Sopore area of Baramulla district.

A former territorial army jawan was reportedly among those apprehended.

In a separate incident, a PoK resident was apprehended after crossing the LoC, claiming to meet his girlfriend.

The Army has apprehended three persons, who were trying to cross the Line of Control into Pakistan occupied Kashmir in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

LoC Crossing Attempt Details

The three hailing from Sopore area of Baramulla district were trying to exfiltrate into PoK from Hathlanga-Nambla axis on Saturday night.

The trio -- which reportedly includes a former territorial army jawan -- were apprehended by Army personnel, the officials said.

PoK Resident Apprehended

In another incident, the same army unit apprehended a PoK resident who had cross the Line of Control into Kashmir in Silikote area, the officials said.

Zeeshan Mir, a resident of Muzaffarabad, claimed he had crossed the LoC to meet his girlfriend who lives at Tileai in Uri.

Both Mir and the girl are being questioned by security forces, the officials said adding further details were awaited.