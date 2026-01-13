Three guards die of asphyxiation at UP factory; family alleges foul play

Three security guards posted at a sealed mentha (peppermint) oil factory here died of suspected asphyxiation while sleeping in a closed room with a coal brazier, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two of the guards were found dead in the factory premises on Tuesday morning, while the third, who was in a critical condition, was taken to the government medical college where he died during treatment, they said.

Following the incident, family members of the deceased staged a protest at the factory, alleging that the guards were assaulted and murdered. They claimed there was no brazier in the room, and alleged injuries on the bodies.

Senior police officers reached the spot to pacify the protesters. Superintendent of Police (City) Vijendra Kumar said a case is being registered against the factory owner on the basis of a complaint filed by the families.

Deputy superintendent of police (Ujhani Circle) Devendra Kumar said prima facie no injury marks were found on the bodies, but the matter is being investigated.

Preliminary information suggests that the guards had lit a coal brazier in a room and closed the door before going to sleep, leading to suffocation, he said.

The factory -- located on the Delhi highway in Kooda Narsinghpur village under Ujhani Kotwali area -- had been sealed after a major fire last year that caused losses worth crores, though work was allegedly continuing inside, police said.

The deceased were identified as Joginder (32), Bhanu (22) and Vivek (27), all employed as security guards at the factory. Joginder was posted on behalf of Bank of Baroda, which has extended a loan to the factory, they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings and the complaint, the official added.