Home  » News » 8 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant

8 dead in suspected explosion at Telangana pharma plant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2025 14:39 IST

At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries in a suspected explosion in a pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after a suspected explosion in the Sigachi pharma company factory in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Photograph: X

Several workers are feared trapped at the accident site in the Sigachi pharma company at the Pashamylaram industrial estate and efforts were on to rescue them, they said.

 

"We have recovered six bodies from the accident site, and two died in the hospital," a fire department official told PTI.

The injured people were shifted to hospitals, and their condition was not known immediately, as the rescue operation was still in progress.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Asked if it was an explosion, a police official said it "looks like" one.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care, an official release said.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
