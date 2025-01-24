HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

1 dead, 10 missing after blast at Bhandara ordnance factory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 14:02 IST

x

One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.

IMAGE: Ordnance Factory in Bhandara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravin Thote/Facebook

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that according to preliminary information, 13 to 14 workers were stuck after the roof of a unit collapsed in the blast at the ordnance factory.

He also condoled the death of one person in the explosion.

 

Fadnavis, in a post on X, said five people were rescued, and the district collector and superintendent of police were at the spot, while a team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) from Nagpur is on the way.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the blast occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

A police official said the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area.

He said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

NIA releases fresh footage of Bengaluru blast suspect
NIA releases fresh footage of Bengaluru blast suspect
Dombivli factory blast toll rises to 8; over 60 hurt
Dombivli factory blast toll rises to 8; over 60 hurt
Tesla blast suspect was US soldier, shot himself dead
Tesla blast suspect was US soldier, shot himself dead
Fire at Maha Kumbh destroys 18 tents, no casualty
Fire at Maha Kumbh destroys 18 tents, no casualty
Labourer dead, 2 feared trapped at Chhattisgarh plant
Labourer dead, 2 feared trapped at Chhattisgarh plant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

webstory image 2

The Best Universities in The World In 2025 Are...

webstory image 3

Obama To Macron, Republic Day Chief Guests

VIDEOS

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in Katra4:20

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in...

Pune sees surge in rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases 4:19

Pune sees surge in rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD