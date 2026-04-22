Haryana Gang Members Paraded After Brutal Attack

Three members of the notorious 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang were paraded after being arrested for a brutal attack in Faridabad, Haryana, highlighting ongoing concerns about gang violence and police response.

Key Points Three members of the 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang were arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a resident in Faridabad.

The arrested gang members were paraded with shaved heads in Bhudatt Colony following their arrest.

The attack on Praveen was allegedly motivated by a long-standing land dispute with Balraj alias Bhalu.

The accused have prior criminal records, including murder and assault charges.

Three members of the 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang were "paraded" with their heads shaved in Bhudatt Colony on Wednesday following their arrest in connection with a brutal attack on a resident on April 17, according to eyewitnesses.

The police said they took the accused to the crime scene as part of the investigation.

The accused, who were arrested last night, were produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to a police remand for two days, they said.

Details Of The Faridabad Attack

According to the police, on April 17, Praveen, who lived in Ballabhgarh's Bhudatt Colony, was attacked near his home by four or five people.

The accused repeatedly assaulted him with hammers and sticks, seriously injuring him and breaking both his legs. Following the incident, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

'Bandar-Bhalu' Gang Involvement

The probe revealed that the 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang was behind the attack. The main accused were identified as Vijender alias Bandar and Balraj alias Bhalu. Their three nephews were also involved in the attack, the police said.

The Crime Branch team arrested the three on Tuesday night. They were identified as Aryan (20), a resident of village Badraula Tigaon, Balwinder alias Harsh Thakur (24) and Sevin alias Devraj (20), both residents of Bheemak Colony.

Following their arrest, the accused were taken to the crime scene to identify it.

Motive Behind The Attack

During interrogation, it was revealed that Balraj alias Bhalu and the victim Praveen had a long-standing land dispute.

"The accused also have prior criminal records. Balwinder alias Harsh Thakur is accused of murder in Sector 8, for which he was released from jail just a year ago. Additionally, a case of assault and possession was registered at the Ballabgarh City Police Station in 2025.

"Aryan is also a co-accused with Balwinder in the case. We are questioning the accused", said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

The public parading of the accused, while not formally condoned, sometimes occurs after arrests for serious crimes in India. Such actions can reflect public anger and a desire for swift justice, though the police are officially meant to follow due process. The 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang's alleged involvement highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining law and order in certain areas.