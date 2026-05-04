Three Arrested In Connection With Tibetan Monk's Murder

Karnataka police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of a Tibetan monk, revealing a possible robbery motive.

Key Points Three people have been arrested in Dharwad, Karnataka, in connection with the murder of a Tibetan Buddhist monk.

Tashi Dhondup, 39, was found dead near Haliyal Bridge with visible injuries.

Police suspect the motive for the murder was robbery, as the accused allegedly demanded money from the victim.

The three arrested are from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, and efforts are underway to apprehend two more suspects.

Police in Dharwad, Karnataka, have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Tibetan man in this district.

Tashi Dhondup (39), a Buddhist monk and resident of Mundagod, was found dead near Haliyal Bridge on the Dharwad bypass on April 29.

Police said the body bore injury marks on the face, indicating foul play.

Investigation and Initial Findings

Upon receiving information about an unidentified body within the limits of Dharwad Rural Police Station, a highway patrol team and emergency services rushed to the spot and alerted senior officials.

Following inspection and identification of the deceased, a case of murder was registered the same day based on visible injuries and findings from the scene of crime team, a senior police officer said.

Motive and Arrests

Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya said the motive appears to be "murder for gain". The accused allegedly demanded money from the victim and assaulted him when he failed to comply, leading to his death.

Three accused, all from Kolhapur district in neighbouring Maharashtra, have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab two others involved in the crime.

Further investigation is underway.