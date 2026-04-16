J&K Police Arrest Three for Spreading Misinformation Online

In Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, police have arrested three individuals for allegedly spreading misinformation and rumours on social media, highlighting the serious consequences of spreading unverified content online.

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly spreading rumours on social media.

The accused are accused of sharing misinformation and old videos, portraying them as recent incidents to disrupt public peace.

Police have registered a case against the accused at Sopore police station and are conducting further investigations.

The public is warned against creating, sharing, or amplifying unverified content on social media to avoid legal consequences.

Three persons were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for allegedly spreading rumours through various social media with the intent of disturbing peace, police said on Thursday.

Police in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district arrested three persons for spreading misinformation and sharing old videos by portraying them as recent incidents, with the intent to disturb public peace and order, a police spokesman said.

He said a case was registered at Sopore police station against the accused.

Acting swiftly, police identified and apprehended the accused, he said, without identifying them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Police Warning on Social Media Misinformation

The police advised the public to refrain from creating, sharing or amplifying unverified content on social media, warning such actions may attract strict legal consequences.