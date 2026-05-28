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Three Arrested In Thane Road Rage Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 13:02 IST

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Three individuals have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, following a fatal road rage incident where a man was allegedly beaten to death over a minor traffic accident.

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Thane for allegedly murdering a man after a road accident dispute.
  • The victim, Ketan Dhamanaskar, was a tempo driver who accidentally brushed against a scooter.
  • The accused allegedly assaulted Dhamanaskar at his home, causing fatal injuries.
  • Those arrested include two siblings and an associate, all now facing murder charges.

Three persons, including two siblings, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man to death following a dispute over a minor road accident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on May 22 near a local school in Dhavle village, under the jurisdiction of the Shil-Daighar police station, the official said.

 

The victim, Ketan Dhamanaskar, worked as a tempo driver.

Details of the Road Rage Incident

According to the complaint filed by his wife, the tempo driven by Dhamanaskar accidentally brushed against a scooter belonging to 21-year-old Jitesh Tukaram Tawre, said an official.

"Later that day, Jitesh and two others went to the victim's house and repeatedly kicked him. During the assault, Dhamanaskar sustained severe injuries to his private parts and later succumbed to them," the official said.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The police arrested all three accused in the early hours of Thursday. The other two accused have been identified as Jitesh's brother Vedant (18) and their associate Dheeraj Dagdu Mhatre (24).

A probe into the murder case is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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