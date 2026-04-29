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Bootleggers Arrested After Ramming Police Vehicle In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 13:30 IST

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Three alleged bootleggers were arrested in Delhi after a dramatic high-speed chase and ramming a police vehicle, leading to the seizure of illicit liquor.

Key Points

  • Three alleged bootleggers were arrested after a high-speed chase in Delhi.
  • The bootleggers rammed a police vehicle while attempting to escape.
  • Police recovered 17 boxes of illicit liquor from the bootleggers' car.
  • The accused are in custody, and a case has been registered for further investigation.

Three alleged bootleggers were arrested after a high-speed chase during which they rammed a police vehicle while attempting to escape in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram, an official said on Wednesday.

Dramatic Chase Leads to Arrests

The incident took place around 5 am when a police team on night patrol spotted a suspicious white car, he said.

 

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohit, Head Constables Lakshmikant, Sanjeev, and Deepak were patrolling the area to prevent vehicle theft and maintain law and order when they noticed the car, police said.

"When the team signalled the vehicle to stop, the occupants attempted to flee and drove recklessly, deliberately ramming into a government vehicle to evade interception," a senior police officer said.

Illicit Liquor Seized

Despite the attack, the police team pursued the car and intercepted it after a brief chase.

Three persons -- identified as Neeraj, Pintu and Brijesh -- were apprehended, officials said.

A search of the car led to the recovery of 17 boxes of illicit liquor, which were later seized, police said.

The accused have been taken into custody, and a case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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