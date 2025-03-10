HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thousands affected as X suffers repeated outage

Thousands affected as X suffers repeated outage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 10, 2025 23:04 IST

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X suffered a service disruption on Monday with thousands of users globally reporting issues more than once.

IMAGE: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

According to Downdetector, the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3.30 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users and surged once again around 7.30 pm as 1,500 reports were received on the outage tracking website.

Downdetector showed that reports subsided after a while. The services appear to be returning to normalcy.

 

Globally, the extent of impact was more severe (20,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the United Kingdom -- as per reports).

According to Downdetector, nearly 53 per cent of problems were related to the website, 41 per cent to the app and 6 per cent had to do with server connection problems.

During the disruption, users were unable to refresh the feed, upload posts, and saw the message 'Something went wrong, try reloading'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
