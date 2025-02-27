Elon Musk Takes Centrestage At Trump's Cabinet Meet

Elon Musk, who is not a member of the US Cabinet, however took centrestage at the first cabinet meeting of US President Donald Trump’s new term, donning a black "Make America Great Again" hat and discussing his role as the federal government’s “humble tech support.” Musk warned of dire consequences if his cost-cutting initiatives fail, telling the assembled department heads, “If we don’t do this, America will go bankrupt.”

Trump, who rarely cedes the spotlight, appeared eager to hand the floor to Musk during the hour-long meeting, inviting him to provide a “little summary” of the Department of Government Efficiency’s progress. Trump praised Musk’s efforts, noting that his team had uncovered “horrible things” within the government and emphasising the personal sacrifices Musk was making by diverting time from his numerous business ventures. “He’s sacrificing a lot,” Trump said. “He’s also getting hit.”

Musk, for his part, revealed that his rapid-fire attempts to streamline government operations had drawn death threats. Lightheartedly knocking his fist on his “wooden head,” he expressed hope of identifying $1 trillion in potential budget cuts -- a goal that has already caused significant disruption among federal workers and those who depend on their services.

Defending his controversial move to require government employees to justify their weekly work or face termination, Musk framed it as a simple “pulse check” to ensure workers were “alive and capable of writing an email.” He quipped that the bar was low, requiring only “a pulse and two neurons.” Musk speculated that some workers might be “either dead or fictional,” underscoring his goal of ensuring that government employees are real, active, and productive.

When asked whether Cabinet members were satisfied with Musk’s efforts, Trump humorously interrupted, suggesting that the Cabinet should answer for themselves -- though he jokingly warned that anyone who disagreed might be “thrown out.” The remark drew laughter and applause from the room.

Trump then turned the focus back to Musk, who praised the president for assembling “the best Cabinet ever,” adding, “And I don’t give false praise.”

After roughly 15 minutes of discussion centered on Musk and his initiatives, Trump shifted the meeting’s focus to his own accomplishments during his first weeks in office. The cabinet members remained largely silent as Trump fielded questions from a group of invited reporters. When asked whether he expected his Cabinet to follow his directives without exception, Trump initially dismissed the question before firmly stating, “Of course, no exceptions.”

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance, Washington, DC, US, February 26, 2025. All Photographs: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Elon Musk, who is not a member of the Trump Cabinet, speaks during the first cabinet meeting.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump is all ears for what Musk has to say.

IMAGE: Elon Musk shows off his t-shirt reading "Tech Support" while speaking at Trump's first cabinet meeting.

IMAGE: US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner leads a prayer as US President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com