News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Those born with a silver spoon in mouth....: Ajit Pawar slams Oppn

Those born with a silver spoon in mouth....: Ajit Pawar slams Oppn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 29, 2024 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra government is committed to the welfare of the poor but those born with a silver spoon in their mouth won't understand the plight of the deprived section of society, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pays tributes to the statue of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Beed, August 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during his ‘Jan Sanman Yatra', Pawar urged people not to fall prey to the Opposition's “fake campaigns”, highlighting government schemes for the youth, women, Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba) and others.

 

“We have deposited Rs 3,000 in the accounts of eligible women,” said the Nationalist Congress Party chief, referring to the ‘Ladki Bahin' scheme, which provides monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Opposition calls the Ladki Bahin scheme an “election jumla” but it's a fake campaign, he said, assuring that no one will take back the money from anyone.

“The Opposition is trying to derail the schemes. Those born with a silver spoon in their mouth won't understand the plight of the poor,” said Pawar.

While the government is giving three free cooking gas cylinders per year to 52 lakh families across the state, it is also bearing the education fees of girls and women in the state, he said.

Rejecting the claims that the schemes will throw the state's finances into disarray, Pawar said Maharashtra's revenue collection has been good.

“The state needs Rs 75,000 crore for these schemes. We have the money so we are giving these schemes,” he said.

The schemes can run only if the Mahayuti coalition, comprising Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party and Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is re-elected, he said.

“We have handled the treasury of the state government. We know where to cut expenses and where to spend. We have also spoken to Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan over sugarcane, onion, soybean, and milk," Pawar said.

The NCP chief also promised strict action in the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district, which has triggered a political storm, with the opposition accusing the state government of corruption and insulting the Maratha warrior king.

“No matter what, wrong is wrong and cannot be forgiven. Stringent action will be taken in this case to set an example that such mistakes won't be pardoned,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?
What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?
Why Mo-Sha Want To Placate Ajit-Shinde
Why Mo-Sha Want To Placate Ajit-Shinde
Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker
Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker
Firouzja dominates; Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh fall short
Firouzja dominates; Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh fall short
'The Audience Can't Be Tricked'
'The Audience Can't Be Tricked'
'India Is Critical To US Security'
'India Is Critical To US Security'
Must Read Gyan For Young Job Seekers
Must Read Gyan For Young Job Seekers

More like this

Conditions apply: Pawar on Ajit's reinduction

Conditions apply: Pawar on Ajit's reinduction

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes

Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances