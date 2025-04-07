'We shouldn't become like Congress': Fadnavis' aunt

Infighting in the Chandrapur unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' aunt to caution the party about the potential risk of "becoming like Congress".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his aunt Shobha Fadnavis. Photograph: Courtesy Tanmay Fadnavis

The rebuke by former minister Shobhatai Fadnavis came in response to senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar organising a separate event in Chandrapur, bypassing the official function led by local MLA Kishor Jorgewar, on the BJP's foundation day on Sunday.

"People are queuing up to join the BJP, and if we keep fighting, will people not say that we have become like Congress?" Shobhatai Fadnavis said at the foundation day event on Sunday.

"We should not let our party become like Congress. We have to maintain the identity of the BJP," she said, expressing her displeasure with former minister Mungantiwar without taking his name.

The BJP is in power at the Centre and Maharashtra, while there is infighting in Chandrapur, she said.

Without mincing words, she asked, "Why two separate functions are organised in the city? What message does it give to the people? If he (Jorgewar) is an MLA from Chandrapur, it is his duty to hold an event, and others should have attended the event here with open minds".

Appealing for humility and discipline within the party ranks, Shobhatai Fadnavis said, "When there are more serious issues like tension on borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan and China, why should they indulge in such infighting and petty protocols and seek respect?"

She advised the party leaders to not cry over the fake pride and be grateful to party workers.

The official foundation day event was organised by Jorgewar at Kanyaka Hall, while Mungantiwar hosted a separate gathering at the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Library.

According to BJP insiders, tensions between Mungantiwar and Jorgewar go back to the 2024 Assembly elections when Mungantiwar opposed Jorgewar's induction into the BJP.

Despite Mungantiwar's resistance, Jorgewar was inducted and won the Chandrapur assembly constituency in the assembly polls.

Mungantiwar, who represents the Ballarpur constituency in Chandrapur district, is sulking after he was left out of the state cabinet.

Venting out his frustration, Mungantiwar had told revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, "I am like a setting Sun and you are like a rising Sun. You have better days ahead to work, do some good for people.