HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'We shouldn't become like Congress': Fadnavis' aunt

'We shouldn't become like Congress': Fadnavis' aunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 07, 2025 15:54 IST

x

Infighting in the Chandrapur unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' aunt to caution the party about the potential risk of "becoming like Congress".

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his aunt Shobha Fadnavis. Photograph: Courtesy Tanmay Fadnavis

The rebuke by former minister Shobhatai Fadnavis came in response to senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar organising a separate event in Chandrapur, bypassing the official function led by local MLA Kishor Jorgewar, on the BJP's foundation day on Sunday.

"People are queuing up to join the BJP, and if we keep fighting, will people not say that we have become like Congress?" Shobhatai Fadnavis said at the foundation day event on Sunday.

 

"We should not let our party become like Congress. We have to maintain the identity of the BJP," she said, expressing her displeasure with former minister Mungantiwar without taking his name.

The BJP is in power at the Centre and Maharashtra, while there is infighting in Chandrapur, she said.

Without mincing words, she asked, "Why two separate functions are organised in the city? What message does it give to the people? If he (Jorgewar) is an MLA from Chandrapur, it is his duty to hold an event, and others should have attended the event here with open minds".

Appealing for humility and discipline within the party ranks, Shobhatai Fadnavis said, "When there are more serious issues like tension on borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan and China, why should they indulge in such infighting and petty protocols and seek respect?"

She advised the party leaders to not cry over the fake pride and be grateful to party workers.

The official foundation day event was organised by Jorgewar at Kanyaka Hall, while Mungantiwar hosted a separate gathering at the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Library.

According to BJP insiders, tensions between Mungantiwar and Jorgewar go back to the 2024 Assembly elections when Mungantiwar opposed Jorgewar's induction into the BJP.

Despite Mungantiwar's resistance, Jorgewar was inducted and won the Chandrapur assembly constituency in the assembly polls.

Mungantiwar, who represents the Ballarpur constituency in Chandrapur district, is sulking after he was left out of the state cabinet.

Venting out his frustration, Mungantiwar had told revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, "I am like a setting Sun and you are like a rising Sun. You have better days ahead to work, do some good for people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'BJP Never Takes Any Election Lightly'
'BJP Never Takes Any Election Lightly'
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
'We Have To Defeat The BJP'
'Congress doesn't have hunger...'
'Congress doesn't have hunger...'
Fadnavis reveals why Sena-BJP alliance crumbled in 2014
Fadnavis reveals why Sena-BJP alliance crumbled in 2014
The new BJP is like the old Congress
The new BJP is like the old Congress

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Safest Countries To Drive In

webstory image 2

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

Bollywood stars at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet5:59

Bollywood stars at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet

Disha Patani raises the temperature in off-shoulder top & denim!1:10

Disha Patani raises the temperature in off-shoulder top...

Watch: Slogans, ruckus disrupt J-K assembly over Waqf Amendment Act5:18

Watch: Slogans, ruckus disrupt J-K assembly over Waqf...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD