Rediff.com  » News » Govt unveils new portal for Indian citizenship under CAA

Govt unveils new portal for Indian citizenship under CAA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2024 14:18 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, an official spokesperson said.

IMAGE: A BJP supporter displays a placard during the public meeting in support of CAA. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move came a day after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA 2019.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in," the spokesperson said.

 

A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to facilitate applications through mobile app.

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the unveiling of the rules, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules comes into force with immediate effect.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Do you know why India is protesting against CAA/NRC?
We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus
'This is Modi's biggest political challenge'
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA
Benazir's daughter: Meet Pakistan's first lady
Salman Announces His Next Eid Release
