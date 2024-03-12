News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CAA won't be implemented in these Indian states

CAA won't be implemented in these Indian states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2024 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on Monday, will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, including those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

IMAGE: The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the law, it is not going to be implemented in all Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of the country.

The ILP is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

 

The tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, were also exempted from the purview of the CAA, officials said quoting from the rues of the law that were notified on Monday.

Such autonomous councils are in existence in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

These include Karbi Anglong, Dila Hasao and Bodoland Territorial Council areas in Assam, Garo Hills in Meghalaya and tribal areas in Tripura.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CAA is a self-inflicted problem
CAA is a self-inflicted problem
CAA: A message to the Indian Muslim
CAA: A message to the Indian Muslim
'This is Modi's biggest political challenge'
'This is Modi's biggest political challenge'
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Looking At 1999: 25 Years Ago In Bollywood...
Never closed doors to Pak, but...: Jaishankar
Never closed doors to Pak, but...: Jaishankar
Ronaldo's penalty can't save Al-Nassr
Ronaldo's penalty can't save Al-Nassr
'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'
'Yodha has my best action sequences in a decade'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'

'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'

We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus

We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances