News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » This govt revived yoga: Tharoor replies to Cong's tweet

This govt revived yoga: Tharoor replies to Cong's tweet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 21, 2023 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Congress remembering India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution in popularising yoga, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said 'we should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government', for internationalising the International Day of Yoga through the United Nations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while flagging off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a tweet, the Congress said, 'On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising yoga and even made it a part of national policy.'

'Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental wellbeing and take steps to incorporate it in our lives,' the party said.

 

The Congress also shared a photograph of Nehru performing yoga and doing a headstand.

Tagging the Congress' tweet, Tharoor said, 'Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising International Yoga Day through the @UN.'

'As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it's great to see it recognised,' he said.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is That Amish Doing Yoga?
Is That Amish Doing Yoga?
Yoga Day In Kashmir
Yoga Day In Kashmir
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
No choice but...: Musk on Dorsey's India comment
No choice but...: Musk on Dorsey's India comment
Modi's US visit: India's entry into mineral JV likely
Modi's US visit: India's entry into mineral JV likely
Police to quiz Kerala Cong chief in Mavunkal case
Police to quiz Kerala Cong chief in Mavunkal case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi to lead historic Yoga session at UN headquarters

Modi to lead historic Yoga session at UN headquarters

Yeh Hai India: Yoga on The High Seas

Yeh Hai India: Yoga on The High Seas

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances